Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DORM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of DORM opened at $93.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.80. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $88.43 and a 52 week high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.