Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on DORM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of DORM opened at $93.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.80. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $88.43 and a 52 week high of $122.96.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dorman Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dorman Products (DORM)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.