OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OSIS. TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $80.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $76.35 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.12.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

