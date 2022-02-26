Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Shares of XENT opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,889,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,846,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,439,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

