Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Chardan Capital upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $182.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 26.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 67,771 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 63.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

