Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Saratoga Investment posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saratoga Investment.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

SAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $329.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.08%.

About Saratoga Investment (Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.