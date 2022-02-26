Wells Fargo & Company Increases Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $166.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TNDM. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.10.
TNDM stock opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.69 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.44 and a 200-day moving average of $126.09.
In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total value of $288,663.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,302. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $975,164,000 after buying an additional 672,004 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,851,000 after buying an additional 133,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $292,456,000 after purchasing an additional 205,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $248,095,000 after purchasing an additional 35,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,160,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
