Wells Fargo & Company Increases Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $166.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TNDM. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.10.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM stock opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.69 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.44 and a 200-day moving average of $126.09.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total value of $288,663.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,302. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $975,164,000 after buying an additional 672,004 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,851,000 after buying an additional 133,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $292,456,000 after purchasing an additional 205,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $248,095,000 after purchasing an additional 35,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,160,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.