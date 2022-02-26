Credit Suisse Group Trims Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Target Price to $135.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.45.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.59. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 19.7% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.