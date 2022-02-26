Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Overstock.com shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Pandemic-indued supply chain disruption has been a drag on top-line growth and profitability. Additionally, weakening demand for home furnishings have been a drag on the company’s overall results. Stiff competition, particularly from Wayfair, its nearest peer in home furnishing, is also a concern. Declining free cash flow remains a major headwind. However, Overstock has been benefiting from solid demand for its e-commerce services, driven by a shift in consumer behavior due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company’s refreshed focus on the home furnishing vertical has been a major growth driver. Improved mobile experience and refined search features using machine-learning models is driving new-customer growth.”

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.50. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,295,000 after buying an additional 94,069 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Overstock.com by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after purchasing an additional 172,843 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.