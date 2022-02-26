Relx (NYSE:RELX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RELX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Relx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Relx from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($37.40) to GBX 2,730 ($37.13) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,788.00.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Relx by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 114,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Relx by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,461 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Relx by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 123,030 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Relx by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Relx by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

