$0.05 EPS Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Twitter reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twitter.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68. Twitter has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,410 shares of company stock worth $1,217,767. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 2,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $448,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.