RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. RingCentral posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $127.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.99 and a 200-day moving average of $210.68. RingCentral has a one year low of $117.49 and a one year high of $390.99.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $762,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,285. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in RingCentral by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in RingCentral by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,403,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $230,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

