SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 0.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $91.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,035 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

