ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 198.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.99. ReWalk Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 60,257 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReWalk Robotics (Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.