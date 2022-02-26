Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$111.00 at National Bankshares

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$107.00 to C$111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

L has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cfra cut shares of Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$107.30.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$100.95 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$61.20 and a twelve month high of C$105.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.83 billion and a PE ratio of 23.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$100.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$94.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.39%.

In other news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.43, for a total value of C$655,905.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$614,448.47. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total transaction of C$1,549,999.03. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,064 shares of company stock worth $2,696,678.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

