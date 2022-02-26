Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BHC opened at C$30.93 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of C$27.50 and a 12 month high of C$43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$11.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.74.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

