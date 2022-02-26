Sarah Condella Sells 1,124 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,124 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $77,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Sarah Condella also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 15th, Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90.
Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.91. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $140.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
