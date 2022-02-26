Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Fluor were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in shares of Fluor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 49,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 9.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 22,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 24,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

