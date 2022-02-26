Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $989,000 Stock Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,838 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Washington Federal by 1,229.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group bought a new position in Washington Federal during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $38.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

