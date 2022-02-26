Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

ABG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.75.

NYSE ABG opened at $191.56 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

