Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $972,000 Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIMC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 106.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $68.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.61.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

