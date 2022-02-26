Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 650 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,965,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 22.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 472,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 86,729 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $64.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.35. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 84.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

