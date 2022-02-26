Jeffery R. Young Sells 384 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $40,239.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $106.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.89. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $107.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

