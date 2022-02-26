Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Purchases 21,000 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$16,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,484,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,757,520.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$35,500.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Robert Disbrow purchased 39,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$26,130.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Robert Disbrow purchased 64,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$44,505.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Robert Disbrow purchased 80,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Robert Disbrow purchased 97,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$70,200.00.

On Thursday, December 30th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$31,000.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00.

Shares of TSE:PNE opened at C$0.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$287.85 million and a PE ratio of -94.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.66.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

