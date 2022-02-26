Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DGICA opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $16.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.24). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.11%.

DGICA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group (Get Rating)

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.