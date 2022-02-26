Corning (NYSE:GLW) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

GLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Corning by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth about $8,500,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 4.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth about $1,736,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Corning by 5.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 226,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

