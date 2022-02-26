Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HRZN. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a market cap of $314.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,252 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

