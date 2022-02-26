Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

SPR opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

