Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $23.60 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -5.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 260.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 568,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after acquiring an additional 410,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 410,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,638,000 after buying an additional 404,438 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 161,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 143,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

NOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

