Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $23.60 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -5.03%.
NOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.
About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)
Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.
