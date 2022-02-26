Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.61 Per Share

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SRP opened at GBX 126.30 ($1.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 133.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 133.68. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 121.10 ($1.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 148.10 ($2.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 5.33.

Get Serco Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.31) to GBX 190 ($2.58) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.45) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.52) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.45) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Serco Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 177 ($2.41).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.