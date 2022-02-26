Hays plc (LON:HAS) Plans GBX 0.95 Dividend

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:HAS opened at GBX 139.80 ($1.90) on Friday. Hays has a 1-year low of GBX 131.20 ($1.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 181.10 ($2.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 154.38. The company has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 38.83.

In related news, insider Joe Hurd bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($14,075.89).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Hays from GBX 195 ($2.65) to GBX 205 ($2.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Hays from GBX 165 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($2.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

