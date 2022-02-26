Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Announces $1.20 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend by 17.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$140.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$141.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$134.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$199.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$108.15 and a one year high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.66 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9499989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.43.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total value of C$576,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$830,435.74. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total value of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$187,825.55. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,962 shares of company stock worth $1,268,461.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

