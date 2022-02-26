Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Announces $1.20 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.
Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend by 17.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$140.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$141.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$134.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$199.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$108.15 and a one year high of C$149.60.
RY has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.43.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total value of C$576,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$830,435.74. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total value of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$187,825.55. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,962 shares of company stock worth $1,268,461.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
