Dominion Energy (NYSE:DCUE) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Dominion Energy (NYSE:DCUE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE DCUE opened at $99.44 on Thursday. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $91.90 and a 52-week high of $105.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCUE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,937,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,652,000 after buying an additional 25,113 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 594,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 31,429 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 876.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 264,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after buying an additional 237,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,336,000 after buying an additional 51,672 shares during the period.

