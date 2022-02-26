Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.67 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.000-$7.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLGT. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $62.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.51. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $122.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 9.52.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $60,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

