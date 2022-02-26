Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. The firm’s revenue was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $653.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.12.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vaxart by 58.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vaxart in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

