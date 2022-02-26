LABS Group (LABS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.53 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market cap of $5.53 million and $95,910.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046962 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.46 or 0.07079800 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,941.19 or 1.00054244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00045443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00048149 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

