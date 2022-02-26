Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,362 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $12,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,587.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 96,644 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.45, a PEG ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.83. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

