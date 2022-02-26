Millennium Management LLC Sells 60,428 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,428 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 29.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth $215,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 11.1% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 26.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $55.80 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.62. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

