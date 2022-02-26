Millennium Management LLC Buys 1,000,000 Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) by 263.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.16% of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners worth $13,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPVI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth $7,849,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth $5,743,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the third quarter worth $4,354,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the third quarter worth $3,663,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth $2,925,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPVI stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

