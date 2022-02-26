MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 782.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,217,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 91.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,148,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,199,000 after purchasing an additional 549,452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,370.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 366,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 395,332 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,171,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,614,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 350.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 338,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 263,352 shares during the last quarter.

EWT stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

