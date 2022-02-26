MML Investors Services LLC Buys 156 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,370,000 after acquiring an additional 313,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,517,000 after acquiring an additional 196,183 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 261.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 270,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,817,000 after acquiring an additional 195,347 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 7.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,787,000 after buying an additional 152,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 285.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 166,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after buying an additional 123,488 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUBB opened at $180.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.44. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.76 and a twelve month high of $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.75.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

