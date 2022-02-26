Millennium Management LLC Acquires 214,884 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 1,144.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,884 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $14,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 194.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at $257,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKY. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day moving average is $68.99.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Profile (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

