Colony Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,298,931,000 after acquiring an additional 503,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,359,000 after acquiring an additional 711,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,297,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,210,381,000 after acquiring an additional 161,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $170.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $157.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

