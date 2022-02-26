Colony Group LLC Has $849,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $45,181,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $37,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,417,000 after buying an additional 315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,190,000 after buying an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $102.75 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.05 and a 200-day moving average of $104.26.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

