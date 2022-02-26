Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $378.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $377.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.15. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $422.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

