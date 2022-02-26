Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 9,899 Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.91.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

