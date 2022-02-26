Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $56,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 42.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 43.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY opened at $180.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $168.31 and a twelve month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.