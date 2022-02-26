7,580 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 79,010 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cardinal Health by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

