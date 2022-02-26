16,462 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,712,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,769 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 106,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.66. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $28.52.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

