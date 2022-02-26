Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $351,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $117.44 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.02 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

