2,758 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,758 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,302,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PTC by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,654 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,965,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its holdings in PTC by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 44,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in PTC by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 492,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $111.52 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.44 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.13 and a 200 day moving average of $120.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

